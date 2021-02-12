Mokwena explains disappearance of Mauricio Affonso from Mamelodi Sundowns

“He’s got – I wouldn’t say chronic‚ because I think chronic could be a bit more severe from a medical perspective – but he’s got a few muscle-related issues‚” Mokwena said ahead of Sundowns’ 2020-21 Champions League Group B opener against Sudan’s Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

“And we are trying to make sure we resolve the problem. Because it’s one thing to rush his rehabilitation and get him back on the pitch‚ but it’s another to make sure that you are thorough with your recovery.

“Like the club did with Rivaldo Coetzee‚ and with Thapelo Morena. And we’ve got a very good medical department that’s able to assist in making sure that you don’t just rehabilitate from an injury‚ but you also heal completely.

“Then the next thing is the rehab work that needs to be done to prevent recurrence of injuries.

“So that’s Affonso for you. He’s going through a very extensive rehabilitation process. The good thing is he’s started with a bit of light football actions in relation to being part of the training.

“And that’s the first point of departure in terms of following the processes in terms of the principles of a return to play. Or return to train‚ in fact‚ because that’s the first point.

“He’s at that stage where he’s been given the green light to take part in light training and be involved in some of the technical exercises. So that’s a good sign and hopefully he’ll be back on the pitch.