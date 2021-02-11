New signing Rushine de Reuck will be available for selection for Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League Group B opening game against tough Sudanese outfit Al-Hilal at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Sundowns have indicated they will have a new central midfield role for centreback De Reuck‚ the 2019-20 PSL Defender of the Season who the Brazilians signed from Maritzburg United on January 30.

Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena said on Thursday the new signing has been registered for the Champions League‚ and cleared his medical examination‚ and is available for selection against Hilal.

“De Reuck has started training this week – he trained with us officially on his birthday [on Tuesday]. And‚ ja‚ he’s registered for Caf‚” Mokwena said.