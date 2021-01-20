On-fire Gamildien hopes form wins him a Bafana call-up

Fresh from winning the December/January DStv Premiership Player of the Month, 31-year-old Swallows ace Ruzaigh Gamildien strongly believes his current blistering form can earn him a Bafana Bafana call-up.

Speaking after receiving the monthly league accolades at the Premier Soccer League (PSL) headquarters in Parktown yesterday, where his coach Brandon Truter was also named the Coach of the Month, Gamildien disclosed that he has set his sight on playing for Bafana.

“With fantastic performances, it’s possible [to get a call-up]. I think I have put myself in a good position to be considered by the national team selectors in the future," Gamildien said yesterday.

From March, Bafana will have a busy schedule as they’ll be involved in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and World Cup qualifiers, where they will face teams like Ghana, Sudan and neighbours Zimbabwe among others.

Gamildien is no stranger to the senior national set-up. Erstwhile Bafana trainer Gordon Igesund gave him his Bafana debut as a 24-year-old in an international friendly against Zimbabwe back in 2014. This remains the Capetonian’s only involvement with the senior national side.

Having previously revealed he was left disappointed when Chippa United opted to terminate his contract at the end of last season, Gamildien jested he’s eager to get his revenge when Swallows host the Chilli Boys in a league match at Dobsonville Stadium this evening (5pm).

“Yeah, I would want to perform very well against Chippa because they are my former club. I want to show them that they shouldn’t have let me go in the first place…I will do my job and maybe after that I can have dinner with them. A soft revenge can do."

Fixtures (all at 5pm unless stated)

Today: Swallows v Chippa, Dobsonville Stadium; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe Stadium; Pirates v Arrows, Orlando Stadium; Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven Stadium; Maritzburg v Galaxy, Harry Gwala Stadium; Leopards v CPT City, Thohoyandou Stadium

Saturday: Sundowns v Swallows, Lucas Moripe (3pm); Leopards v Chippa, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm); Baroka v AmaZulu, Peter Mokaba Stadium; Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven Stadium; Maritzburg v Pirates, Harry Gwala Stadium

Sunday: Tshakhuma v SuperSport, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm); CPT City v Arrows, Cape Town Stadium (3.30pm)