TTM insist they will show up to face Kaizer Chiefs: 'There’s no such boycott by the players'
Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) insist that they are not facing the threat of a strike and the players will show up at FNB Stadium on Tuesday afternoon to honour their league fixture against Kaizer Chiefs.
Controversy has plagued the newcomers since the start of the season and there were fears that they would not play the match as the players are believed to be on the verge of going on strike over unpaid salaries.
But the club’s spokesperson Livhuwani Madzuhe dismissed the growing murmurs and told TimesLive that the club will line up against coach Gavin Hunt's charges as scheduled on Tuesday.
“There’s no such boycott by the players‚” Madzuhe said.
“I am going to the team’s hotel as I speak to you now and all the players are happy‚ and we are looking forward to collecting maximum points against Kaizer Chiefs.
"We will provide you with the team list for the much-awaited clash later [on Tuesday] as per usual.”
South African Football Players Union (Sapfu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said they have scheduled a meeting with the players on Wednesday to discuss a range of issues affecting the troubled club.
“We will be speaking with the players [on Wednesday] to attend to their issues. I will be in a better position to tell you how the meeting went [on Wednesday]‚ that all I can say for now‚” said Gaoshubelwe.
TTM have grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons since owner Masala Mulaudzi bought the status of 99-year-old Bidvest Wits in a shock move that shook South African club football to its foundations in July last year.
The club began life in the topflight of SA football in typically chaotic fashion when they could only muster 14 players in their match-day squad in the first match of the season against SuperSport United in a MTN8 quarterfinal clash. This embarrassing introduction was followed by numerous other administrative bungles.
The club suspended chief executive officer Sello Chokoe in December last year after alleging that he had committed fraud amounting to R2m in alleged 'fictitious invoices'. He is yet to appear before the disciplinary committee.
TTM‚ who are second from the bottom‚ go into their meeting with Chiefs on the back of a poor run of form after seven matches without a win following four draws and three losses.
They have only managed one win after eleven starts overall and will face a resurgent Chiefs who have won their last two matches to move into the top eight.