Celtic pull off key win without coach Maduka

Bloemfontein Celtic should be proud of their 2-0 win over Maniema Union in the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round first leg on Sunday.

The club achieved this with their fringe players after they decided to rest their first team as they prepare for their MTN8 final against Orlando Pirates on December 12.

The second leg will take place on Saturday at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium (3.30pm).

They went to the Congo without even their head coach John Maduka, with assistant Abram Nteo taking charge.

Many believed they were not taking the competition seriously when they sent those fringe players as they put their focus on the bread and butter, which is the domestic competition.

However, following that impressive away victory through goals from Harris Tchilimbou and Menzi Mdwandwe, they are now a step away from the first round.

The club’s chief executive, Khumbulani Konco, said they are not thinking far ahead yet as they still have a second leg to prepare for. “We still have to play the second leg. We can’t be celebrating yet. Let’s talk after the second leg,” Konco said. “Our focus is doing well in the second leg.”

Siwelele qualified for the competition after finishing as runners-up to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup final last season, with the Brazilians already competing in the Champions League.

They will now advance to the first round if they avoid a defeat against Maniema in the second leg encounter on Saturday.

The winner in aggregate between the two teams will face either Futuro Kings of Equatorial Guinea or Nigerian outfit Rivers United in the first round.

These are exciting times for the club, with the MTN8 final around the corner, and it is a competition they are desperate to win after losing the Nedbank Cup to Sundowns last season.