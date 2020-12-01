Cape Town City hope to avoid more red cards against Pirates

Cape Town City will be hoping to avoid another red card when they host Orlando Pirates in their DStv Premiership in their next match.

Discipline will be key for the Citizens as they prepare to welcome the Buccaneers in a pick-of-the- weekend match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Mpho Makola and Fagrie Lakay saw red in their past two meetings against the Soweto giants. Ironically, both dismissals came in the 33rd minute, when Makola got sent off in the bio-bubble and Lakay was sent off for an early shower in the MTN8 quarterfinal. The Mother City-based outfit won the bio-bubble encounter 1-0 and went on to lose by the same scoreline in the cup match.

The red card in the cup match in October at Orlando Stadium made life difficult for the Cape side. Lakay’s career-threatening tackle on new signing Wayde Jooste left the referee with no choice but to brandish a red card. Makola received two yellow cards in the first half of their league match in August.

But the Citizens hung on to clinch the three points. Encounters between the Citizens and Bucs are known to produce goals, and players treat them like cup finals.

Bucs shared the spoils with Baroka in Soweto, while the Citizens held AmaZulu to a stalemate in Durban at the weekend. Bucs scored six goals, while the Citizens have found the back of the net on seven occasions in their league campaign.

The Citizens have beaten the Soweto giants on three occasions, while Bucs have edged them twice. Four matches ended in a stalemate. Their highest scoring games are 2-2 draws in 2018 and 2019.

Fixtures

Saturday: Cape Town City v Pirates, Cape Town Stadium, 3.30pm; Arrows v Swallows, Sugar Ray Xulu, 3.30pm; Tshakhuma v AmaZulu, Thohoyandou Stadium, 6pm; Maritzburg v Sundowns, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8.15pm.

Sunday: TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch, Mbombela Stadium, 3.30pm; Baroka v Chippa, Peter Mokaba Stadium, 3.30pm