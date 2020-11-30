Hunt warns his Chiefs charges to guard against complacency: 'You can’t relax because it’s only halftime'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has cautioned his charges to guard against complacency when they host Cameroon side PWD Bamenda in the return leg of their Champions League preliminary round fixture this week.

Amakhosi pulled off a vital 1-0 away win over Bamenda in the first leg at the Limbe Omnisport Stadium on Sunday afternoon, but Hunt is well aware that the job is far from done.

If Chiefs complete the job in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Friday, they will meet Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto who are expected to provide a sterner test than Bamenda.

“You can’t relax because it’s only halftime. We still have another 90 minutes to go and they have a fight in their team,” said Hunt, who was happy that they scored an away goal and did not concede.

“They are a strong physical team and hopefully we have enough to try to make it a little bit easier and safer for ourselves when we play in Johannesburg. It is important to try to score a few goals and that is something we are lacking at the moment. We are lacking the cutting edge but we have a couple of good strikers who haven’t scored and that’s the problem.