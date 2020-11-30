Draw to Pirates hurts like a loss, says Baroka coach

Baroka mentor Matsimela Thoka has described their 1-1 draw away to Orlando Pirates at the weekend as a “loss”.

Benefitting from Pirates keeper Richard Ofori's big howler just two minutes into the second-half, Ananias Gebhardt gave Baroka the lead. Bakgaga thought they’d won until second-half sub Tshegofatso Mabasa netted in the 91st minute to make it 1-all.

A discernibly disappointed Thoka found it hard to process the outcome versus Bucs as it was the third time in successive the Limpopo club leak a goal in injury time.

“It [the Pirates draw] feels very much like a loss. Now it’s the third game [conceding in stoppage time], you remember against Golden Arrows they equalised in stoppage time [to snatch a 1-all draw]," said Thoka.

“Against Tshakhuma, we were supposed to get one point but they scored a winner in stoppage time [the match ended 1-0]. But we can’t change the result and we can’t falter the boys…it’s a learning curve.’’

Thoka has also opened up about the goalkeeping change at the club as prodigal son Oscarine Masuluke seemed to have snatched the No.1 jersey from last season’s first-choice Elvis Chipezeze.

“What I see from the two boys [Masuluke and Chipezeze] is they give each other good competition and that’s what we want in the team," said Thoka.

“No one is guaranteed a starting position, everyone must work for his position. Overall I don’t have doubts about those two keepers.’’

Having only been appointed the head coach a few weeks ago after the dismissal of Dylan Kerr, who was initially suspended before the season started, Thoka has narrated how it feels to be the main coach after being the assistant for several seasons.

“[Being a head coach] is about being responsible. As an assistant you always know that there’s someone next to you [the head coach] who’s in charge for everything. But now I can feel what the head coaches feel…it’s all about being in charge…controlling the team,’’ Thoka stated.

“It’s a very big work [to be the head coach]. I can feel the difference between being the assistant and being the head coach. Now it’s more about managing the character of players…their attitude, and if you can’t do that some players will give you a different attitude.’’