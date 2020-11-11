Bradley Grobler latest Bafana player to pull out of Afcon qualifier

Bradley Grobler yesterday became the latest Bafana Bafana player to withdraw from the national team for Friday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome due to an injury he picked at training on Monday.

SA coach Molefi Ntseki has now seen seven players withdraw from the squad ahead of the back-to-back qualifiers against the minnows, with the second leg in Port Elizabeth.

The coach admitted that the withdrawals have affected his preparations.

“It is because of something we can’t control, medical issues and all of that, but I think that has allowed other players to be called up to the team because if something like that does happen, you have to replace such players,” Ntseki told Sowetan yesterday.

“We are giving whoever we’ve called to the team the confidence to come and play for his country.”