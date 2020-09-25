Former goal poacher says current skipper knows the turf well to carry on
Let Jele keep Bucs armband – Manenzhe
Former Orlando Pirates striker Phumudzo Manenzhe has shared his observation about the captaincy, which now looks a toss-up between incumbent Happy Jele and newly arrived Thulani Hlatshwayo.
Hlatshwayo is a former Bidvest Wits captain and, even bigger, captain of Bafana Bafana. His arrival at Pirates has naturally sparked a debate over the captaincy at the Buccaneers. But Manenzhe's choice is clear: let Jele remain the skipper!..
