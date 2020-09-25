Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs give update on appeal at CAS on transfer ban

By Marc Strydom - 25 September 2020 - 13:44
Vina Maphosa during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at Hollard Offices, Parktown on March 30, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Kaizer Chiefs have given an update on their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on the two -window transfer ban the club had slapped on them regarding the Madagascan player “Dax”.

Chiefs‚ who would have been inundated with interest and queries on the latest news from the appeal‚ where they presented their case to CAS on September 8 and 9‚ stressed that they are still awaiting the outcome of the Fifa ban appeal.

Fifa imposed the ban on Chiefs in February‚ after Amakhosi were found guilty of signing midfielder Andriamirado “Dax” Andrianarimanana in 2018 when the Madagascan already had a contract with Fosa Juniors in his home country.

Chiefs tweeted on Friday: “Update: We would like to reiterate that the Club is still waiting for the outcome of the FIFA ban appeal case lodged and heard by CAS on 9 September. We will communicate when we receive the outcome.”

Dax was suspended for four-months and ordered to pay close to R640‚000 in compensation to Fosa Juniors by Fifa‚ while Chiefs were banned from buying players.

Amakhosi launched an appeal soon after the ban. They await their fate‚ and new coach Gavin Hunt – appointed to replace Ernst Middendorp last week – will watch the appeal with interest as it will determine whether he will have any signing power in his first season at a big three club.

