Dladla feels new coach's success won't hinge on CAS appeal

Hunt can work with what he's got at Chiefs, Dladla says

Even if Kaizer Chiefs fail in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), new coach Gavin Hunt can turn their fortunes around with the players in the team.



This is the view of former player Josta Dladla as Chiefs anxiously await the outcome of their petition to CAS after they were found guilty of a transfer offence in the registration of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors in 2018...