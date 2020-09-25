Dladla feels new coach's success won't hinge on CAS appeal
Hunt can work with what he's got at Chiefs, Dladla says
Even if Kaizer Chiefs fail in their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), new coach Gavin Hunt can turn their fortunes around with the players in the team.
This is the view of former player Josta Dladla as Chiefs anxiously await the outcome of their petition to CAS after they were found guilty of a transfer offence in the registration of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana from Madagascan club Fosa Juniors in 2018...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.