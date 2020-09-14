Soccer

Sundowns could be fined for putting Tebogo Langerman on team sheet

14 September 2020 - 09:55
Sihle Ndebele Journalist

Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL prosecutor Nande Becker are set for yet another collision course after the Brazilians included suspended Tebogo Langerman on their team sheet in the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Thanks to Gaston Sirino’s single strike at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, Sundowns were crowned the Nedbank Cup champions by outwitting Celtic...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
Teen found dead in Eldorado Park one week after Nateniël Julies' killing
X