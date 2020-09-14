Sundowns could be fined for putting Tebogo Langerman on team sheet
Mamelodi Sundowns and PSL prosecutor Nande Becker are set for yet another collision course after the Brazilians included suspended Tebogo Langerman on their team sheet in the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic.
Thanks to Gaston Sirino’s single strike at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night, Sundowns were crowned the Nedbank Cup champions by outwitting Celtic...
