Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies aged 35
Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died after suffering a head injury earlier this month, the Welsh club said on Thursday.
Whittingham, 35, suffered injuries to his head when he accidentally fell at a pub in Barry on March 7 and was moved to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.
"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35," Cardiff said in a statement.
I will forever be grateful for you taking me under your wing. You were one of the most technical and gifted players I’ve played with and that left foot of yours was like a wand. I’m proud to have played alongside you and will always remember the young vs old games and you just running the show. My thoughts and prayers go out to your family, rest in peace Whitts ❤️ was too young
"We are heartbroken... Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family.
"As a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better."
Whittingham, a youth product of Aston Villa and an England youth international, spent five seasons with the Premier League club before moving to Cardiff where he spent the majority of his career, helping the club reach the FA Cup final in 2008.
In 11 seasons with Cardiff, the playmaker made 457 appearances for the club, scoring 96 goals and providing 93 assists, before finishing his career with Blackburn Rovers.
It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35. We are heartbroken. The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time. First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better. The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.
