Former Cardiff midfielder Peter Whittingham dies aged 35

Former Cardiff City midfielder Peter Whittingham has died after suffering a head injury earlier this month, the Welsh club said on Thursday.

Whittingham, 35, suffered injuries to his head when he accidentally fell at a pub in Barry on March 7 and was moved to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

"It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35," Cardiff said in a statement.