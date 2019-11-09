WATCH: Fans file in‚ as Pirates face an awesome Chiefs record
With just over two hours before kickoff of the eagerly-anticipated Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates‚ fans were slowly making their way into FNB Stadium.
Kickoff for the match is 3.30pm.
More and more people will start going through the turnstiles and entering the 2010 World Cup semifinal venue to fill the empty seats in the last hour before the start of the match as local fans are known for leaving entry until late.
Tickets were sold out earlier this week and a full house is guaranteed with Pirates looking to avenge the 4-2 Telkom Knockout loss they suffered to Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last week.
Chiefs go into this match riding the crest of a wave having won their last five league matches against AmaZulu‚ Baroka FC‚ Golden Arrows‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Chippa United.
During this hot five-match winning streak‚ revived Amakhosi have scored an impressive nine goals without conceding and they have opened a seven-point lead at the top of the Absa Premiership.
If Chiefs manage to beat the Buccaneers for the second time in a week‚ they will open a 10-point lead given the fact that Sundowns will only return to action on Sunday against Golden Arrows in Durban.
For Pirates‚ who have only managed one victory‚ two draws and two losses in their last five matches‚ victory will see them jump from position nine to fourth on the log with 16 points.