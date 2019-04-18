Chiefs out to avoid last year's chaotic loss

The last time Kaizer Chiefs were in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup, there were chaotic scenes at the end of the match.

Sunday will mark exactly one year since Amakhosi supporters went on the rampage and destroyed equipment as well as beating up security guards at Moses Mabhida Stadium in April last year, when they were beaten 2-0 by Free State Stars in the last four.

One of the hooligans, Khwezilomo Madiba, was handed a three-year jail sentence while the other eight received suspended sentences.

Chiefs, in somewhat of a response to their struggles, went and brought in the likes of Khama Billiat. Now they are 90 minutes away from reaching the final and ensuring the violent scenes a year ago are a thing of the past.

If Chiefs lose, they will finish their fourth straight season without a trophy. This is something Billiat would hate to see.

"I think we can't call this one of the best seasons for Kaizer Chiefs since I've been watching Chiefs from another side," Billiat told the media from the club's Naturena village yesterday. "It'll be great to finish with a trophy for our supporters.

"We must go into the game wanting it more than the opponent and try to be on our best performance on the day."

In saying this, the 28-year-old admitted that, as strikers, they can do more to see Chiefs through to the decider to be played at the same Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 18.

"As strikers, we haven't been scoring as much as we wanted to score and we are trying by all means to work on combinations to try to create more chances. It's something that we are working on. I believe in the team and I believe in the squad that we have."

Meanwhile, Ernst Middendorp agreed that going all the way and winning the cup would ease the pressure on Chiefs.

"[By winning the cup] you build up your reputation as a player, as a technical team and as a team in general," Middendorp added.