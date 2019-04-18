Truck driver protest could disrupt Easter holiday traffic

Easter holiday traffic on the country’s major national roads is threatened with disruption by a truck driver shutdown over the employment of foreign drivers.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande was advised by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster of cabinet about a planned shutdown of major routes and has called on law-enforcement authorities to arrest anybody disrupting the flow of traffic and impound their vehicles.

“I have been assured by the security cluster that it is ready to deal decisively with any such possible disruptions,” Nzimande said in a statement.

“It is disingenuous and disturbing that after numerous meetings, which were followed by agreed recommendations between government and the truck drivers' associations, that today we are informed about this unfortunate development to block our roads,” said Nzimande.