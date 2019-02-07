Shot stoppers under the derby spotlight

Ex-Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Avril Phali feels Jackson Mabokgwane should get the nod in goal for Bucs, ahead of Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Brilliant Khuzwayo, in the eagerly anticipated Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

"I think Mabokgwane must start the derby because he played the last one [a 2-1 win in the Telkom Knockout semifinal last November]. This is a big match [and] Pirates must not gamble by playing Sandilands," Phali said.

Having last played in the first league match of the season where his blunder saw Pirates draw 1-1 with Highlands Park in August last year, Sandilands made a surprise return to the starting XI in Bucs's goalless draw against Tunisian giants Esperance in the CAF Champions League last Saturday.