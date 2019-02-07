Teacher moved to district over sex abuse allegations

A mother's worst fears were realised when her 11-year-old daughter, a grade 6 pupil,

confirmed this week that her teacher had touched her inappropriately.

The 35-year-old mother now finds it difficult to send her child to school after her teacher was suspended following allegations that he had sexually assaulted 23 girls between the ages of 10 and 12, including her daughter, at Valhalla primary school in Centurion, Pretoria.

Her daughter had not previously said anything about the incident which allegedly occurred last year.

"She is a quiet child and it was not easy to see that something happened at school. It was only when I heard about this incident through a parents' meeting that recently took place at the school [that I learnt about it]," she said.

She said parents were shocked as there was no communication received from the school.

A 55-year-old teacher was removed from the school following the incidents which allegedly happened in June but only came to light at a parents' meeting on Tuesday.

A group of parents gathered at the school yesterday demanding that the teacher not to be allowed on the school premises ever again.