Against Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs will need to up their game

After huffing and puffing their way to a narrow victory into the Nedbank Cup last 16, Kaizer Chiefs will know that a similarly below par performance against Cape Town City will not suffice.

Amakhosi were given a helluva tough time by ABC Motsepe side Tornado FC in the cup on Sunday, when the Soweto giants narrowly advanced with a 1-0 win.

Having struggled to put down an opponent from a lower division, Chiefs will now go toe-to-toe with a fellow heavy hitter at the FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp said: "I know we will do better and can do better. They [Tornado] had a knowledgeable defensive block and hoping that a mistake will come from our side. Compliments to them."

They will need to do better gainst the high-flying Citizens, who have won seven of their last 10 games. City are among the in-form teams in the league, where they are fourth with 27 points from 17 games.