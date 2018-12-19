Both Victor Hlungwani and Thando Ndzandzeka are expected to be culled from the list of South Africa’s Fifa referees despite not yet reaching the mandatory retirement age‚ TimesLIVE has learnt.

The pair are paying a heavy price for what officials say has been a lack of progress in their performances and a decision to instead push younger officials forward.

There are five South African referees on the Fifa panel‚ which means they are entitled to officiate international matches‚ which earns them a minimum of about R17,000 at a time.

It is the pathway to officiating at major tournaments like the World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals and a Fifa badge is the highest level to which a referee can aspire.

Hlungwani is still three years away from mandatory retirement at the age of 45 while Ndzandzeka is six years away.