Banyana Banyana draw China, Germany and Spain in World Cup draw

Banyana Banyana were grouped with Germany, China and Spain in the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup draw in Paris on Saturday night.

The South African women's national team, who qualified for France 2019 as last weekend's finalists in the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon), will have their work cut out progressing past the group stage of their first World Cup.

Germany, the 2003 and 2007 world champions, are the powerhouse team in Group B.

Spain are playing in just their second tournament, having qualified for Canada 2015. China are playing in their sixth World Cup, their best finish coming as runners-up in 1999.

Coach Desiree Ellis's women may have never competed in a World Cup, but do have a yardstick for their abilities on a global stage from their appearances at the last two Olympics, at London 2012 and Rio 2016.