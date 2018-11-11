A truck carrying bitumen sent plumes of black smoke into the air after it caught fire on the R21‚ near Irene on Sunday morning.

Tshwane emergency services spokesperson Johan Pieterse said the truck caught fire at around 6am.

"Somehow the bitumen caught fire and the driver managed to stop the truck on the side. He jumped out and called for emergency services.

"It was quite 'spectator value'‚ because once bitumen is on fire‚ it is a huge black ball of smoke."

Pieterse said the bitumen melted and went onto the grass areas next to the road.

"The bitumen did float towards the houses close to the freeway but luckily we managed to spot it before the houses caught fire."

The fire had been extinguished and no injuries were reported‚ he confirmed.