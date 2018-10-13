Luxury housing estate Steyn City‚ where Bafana Bafana trained for part this week‚ have been donated an autographed pair of boots by the national team to be auctioned in as part of a drive to donate 13‚000 school shoes to primary school children in Diepsloot.

Bafana’s choice of training venue this week at Steyn City School that services the expensive housing estate of Steyn City raised eyebrows.

SA national coach Stuart Baxter said it was the fast surface of the pristine new pitches at the brand new‚ 10-month old school‚ that was the deciding factor on the venue.

Bafana were visited this week by Diepsloot Stream Soccer Club.