Thandani Ntshumayelo will have a run in the Bidvest Wits colours when the log leaders play a friendly match on Tuesday‚ coach Gavin Hunt has revealed.

The Wits’ coach waxed lyrical about Ntshumayelo’s progress and commitment in training sessions since he gave the 28-year-old midfielder hope of reviving his career.

Hunt invited the former Bafana Bafana player to train with his team at their Sturrock Park base in Milpark in Johannesburg after his four-year ban for using cocaine was reduced and effectively lifted by SAIDS.

“Thandani is thinner than me now. He is looking very good and he is training everyday and getting fit‚” said Hunt.

“He’s running and enjoying the game again. I’m happy for him and his attitude is very good that’s the most important thing.

“I’ve got a friendly (on Tuesday) and I’m going to give him a little bit of run but so far I’m very happy with him‚” added Hunt.

The former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates’ star’s career was nearly ended just as it was peaking when he was banned for four years in 2016 for cocaine use while on the books of Pirates.

Ntshumayelo’s sentence‚ however‚ was lifted on appeal in September having already served two years.

Ntshumayelo got a new lease on life when Hunt invited him to train with Wits last month.

Asked if he intends signing Ntshumayelo‚ Hunt said: “You’ve got to give the boy a second chance.

"Everybody deserves a second chance. We can’t write off people that have made mistakes in life. We all make mistakes.”