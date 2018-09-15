New Mamelodi Sundowns signing Phakamani Mahlambi has tickled Twitter with his statement that he never met any mummies in Egypt‚ “because they are all married”!

The youngster‚ just 20 years old‚ titillated Twitter users in a clip of his interview on Robert Marawa’s SuperSport 4 show‚ Thursday Night Live with Marawa‚ that has done the rounds on social media.