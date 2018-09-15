A pedestrian‚ believed to be in his late thirties‚ died after he was knocked over by a vehicle on Joe Slovo Drive in Johannesburg on Friday night‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said ER24 paramedics were en route to another emergency when they were flagged down by bystanders at about 9.30pm on Friday evening.

“Upon assessment‚ they found the man lying in the road with severe injuries. His vital signs were deteriorating and they initiated CPR. Despite their efforts they were unable to revive him and he was later declared dead on the scene‚” Vermaak said.

The driver of the vehicle was traumatised but not injured in the accident‚ he added.

“Johannesburg’s Metro Police Department attended the scene and will investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.”