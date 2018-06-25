Cricket South Africa (CSA) have seen a ghost. Actually‚ heard a ghost. Two‚ in fact. And now they’re scared.

The ghouls are spooky reminders of CSA’s doomed original attempt to cash in on the world game’s T20 boom‚ and they are refusing to go quietly.

That would seem to be prompting the conciliatory noises that are emanating from CSA’s board‚ who are no doubt keen to avoid hefty legal bills on top of the R180-million the organisation lost on the T20 Global League (T20GL).

The ghosts are some of the owners of the eight phantom franchises in what never became the T20GL.

They are clanking their chains loudly‚ lawyers and all.