Zola defends use of VAR at World Cup

Italian great Gianfranco Zola believes the video assistant referee (VAR) system currently in use at the World Cup in Russia will come good one day, even as it has attracted massive criticism.

Yesterday, Brazil were the latest team to complain about the system which sees the on-field referee stopping the game to consult with TV cameras on the sidelines for certain decisions. The Brazilians were upset that the VAR was not used in their match against Switzerland when the latter equalised on Sunday.

But Zola, who has been in SA to work as an analyst for SuperSport, felt the Brazilians had no case.

"People must understand that the VAR cannot be used for everything," Zola told Sowetan. "It's there to help referees deal better with important decisions like disputed goals and red cards, penalties and so on. It's a new instrument and it cannot be perfect."

On Brazil's protestations, which escalated yesterday when that country's federation wrote to Fifa to demand answers as to why the VAR was not used when Miranda was pushed by Switzerland's Steve Zuber on scoring the equaliser in Sunday's 1-1 draw, Zola said: "I thought Switzerland scored a legitimate goal. You have to realise that when the ball went in, the referee didn't see the need to consult VAR. And even VAR people didn't call on the referee to alert him anything was wrong.

"Frankly, it was not a VAR decision. Miranda was too soft and went to ground easily."

Reports yesterday indicated the Brazil Football Federation demanded "to know from Fifa why the technology was not used in key incidents during the game".

VAR is being used in the World Cup for the first time and, according to Fifa, should only "correct clear and obvious errors and missed incidents in clearly defined match-changing decisions".

Brazil also apparently believe Gabriel Jesus was manhandled inside the penalty area and should have been awarded a spot kick.

- additional reporting by Reuters