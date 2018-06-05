SuperSport still pursue Rulani Mokwena as head coach

SuperSport United are eager to make Rulani Mokwena their new coach, Sowetan has been reliably informed.

It is understood that early-stage negotiations are under way behind the scenes between SuperSport and Orlando Pirates for Mokwena to be given his first head coaching job.

Mokwena, who is currently assistant coach at the Buccaneers, has earned a host of suitors but it is understood that Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori are making the biggest push. He was also linked with Polokwane City earlier in the season.

The 32-year-old is the tactical whiz-kid of SA football with a proven track record of success as an assistant.

The former Platinum Stars assistant trainer won the Premiership (2015/16), Telkom Knockout (2015/16), Nedbank Cup (2014/15) CAF Champions League (2016) and Super Cup (2017) during his spell at Sundowns.

Sources say United have centred their pitch to Mokwena on giving him a similar platform they gave to Pitso Mosimane when he first started out as head coach.

The Soweto-born mentor helped Pirates finish as runners-up in his first season with the team.

When contacted, Pirates administrator Floyd Mbele said: "If I give you a comment then I will be laying credence to what your sources have told you and I do not operate that way. If there is any announcement to be made then we will do it when the time comes."

United are on the hunt for a new coach after Eric Tinkler resigned midway through last season. Long-serving assistant coach Kaitano Tembo took charge and helped the team finish in the top eight.

United chief executive Stan Matthews and spokesman David Sikhosana couldn't be reached for comment.