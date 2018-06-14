SIHLE NDEBELE

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

For me Germany will defend it because they have laid a strong foundation after winning last year’s Confed Cup. The players who delivered in Brazil four years ago are still there. They’ve a strong squad where experienced players and youth compliment each other very well. Joachim Löw is the man!

2) How far will the African representatives go?

I have a feeling that all African teams will be knocked out from the onset. Sorry‚ Salah won’t be able to carry Egypt alone.

3) Which player will finish top scorer?

Romelu Lukaku (hahahaha).

LIAM DEL CARME

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

The teams most likely to go the distance are Germany and France. Russia 2018 is unlikely to be kind to the South American powerhouses. Brazil certainly have a potent strike force but their defence remain inviting. Mexico may cause an upset or two.

2) How far will the African representatives go?

Of the African contingent Egypt should make the biggest impact. They are in a relatively easy group with hosts Russia‚ Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

3) Which player will finish top scorer?

Antoine Griezmann

XOLILE MTSHAZO

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Brazil. Bouyed by the fact that they have not won a World Cup since Korea/Japan in 2002‚ and the return to fitness of their star striker Neymar‚ they look poised to regain their lost glory. With Neymar leading the star-studded Brazil‚ the road to the final‚ and victory is well mapped out.

2) How far will the African representatives go?

Quarterfinals. Actually‚ it is far-fetched to see any of them advancing past the last 16 or second round‚ but one of them might just be lucky enough to reach the quarterfinals — the furthest any African team has ever gone.

3) Which player will finish top scorer?

Germany’s complete player Thomas Muller‚ because he is gunning for compatriot Miroslav Klose’s record of 16 World Cup goals.

TIISETSO MALEPA

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Argentina. Despite a scrappy and disjointed qualification campaign in which they only qualified on the final day thanks to a Lionel Messi hat-trick‚ Argentina are once again among the usual suspects to lift the World Cup crown. With their galaxy of stars‚ everyone in Buenos Aires will be feeling that the South Americans are due a World Cup triumph having last lifted the coveted trophy soil in 1986 .

2) How far will the African representatives go?

Morocco will have to bring out their best performances ever to get out of a group containing Spain‚ Portugal and Iran. Egypt will fancy their chances against hosts Russia and should qualify for the knockout stage behind Uruguay. Senegal should be too strong for Japan and Poland‚ while Colombia are expected to win the group. Nigeria also have a chance to get out of a group consisting of Argentina‚ Iceland and Croatia.

Which player will finish top scorer?

Mohamed Salah. Should the Liverpool star manage to shrug off a shoulder injury in time for the opening match against Uruguay on Friday‚ the Egypt magician should get his name on the score sheet a few times as he is one of the best finisher in the world. He has scored 44 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season.

MARC STRYDOM

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Brazil. The head says that Germany‚ with the core of their squad who won in 2014‚ bolstered by youngsters introduced in the 2017 Confederation Cup‚ with Joachim Loew still coach‚ and on “home” European soil‚ should win it. But this is football and the heart must rule. Brazil are rebuilt on a foundation of steel under Tite‚ and have the most balanced lineup between defensive ability‚ physical presence and skill.

2) How far will the African representatives go?

Senegal‚ Nigeria and Morocco all have the potential to go to the second round‚ and one of them should reach a quarterfinal.

3) Which player will finish top scorer?

Neymar. After the disappointment of his injury‚ and the catastrophic result of it culminating with Brazil’s 7-0 semifinal humiliation on home soil in 2014‚ the Barcelona genius is hungry to atone‚ and also to step out of the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

DANIEL MOTHOWAGAE

1. Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Germany will defend their title. There is no other team that has built a solid base like the Germans under coach Joachim Loew.

They might be boring a bit in their style of play but they play with effiency, thriving on a regular spine that has Matt Hammels (central defence), Sam Khedira (midfield) and Thomas Muller (target man).

Mesut Ozil is the special player in the pack - the thinker.

2. How far will the African representatives go?

Senegal looks more like a side that would go beyond the group stage.The Lions of Teranga seem more hungrier and the domination of European-based in their side will give them the edge. Tunisia could also reach the knockout phase.

Which player will finish top scorer?

Hard to predict but the usual suspects: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will renew their challenge for another Golden Boot gong.

CRAIG RAY

1) Who will win the 2018 World Cup in Russia?

Germany.

Thirteen semifinals, four titles and worst finish of third in four World Cups this century, they know how to play tournament football.

Motivated to become only the second side to defend title after Brazil in 1962, and have the squad to do it.

Die Mannschaft have a straightforward group, easy round of 16, possibly England in quarters (Germany always wins) and Argentina in semis. Brazil or France in the final. Germany’s experience wins out.

2) How far will the African representatives go?

Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria to emerge from their groups.

Nigeria lose to France in last 16 and Senegal’s adventure comes to an end at same stage against Belgium.

Egypt upset Portugal with Mo Salah doing the damage in last 16 but lose to Argentina in quarters.

3) Which player will finish top scorer?

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium). He could score a bucket load against Panama and chip in with a few against England and Tunisia in the group phase.

A few more in the knockouts will give him about seven goals.

Considering I expect Germany to go all the way, Timo Werner joins Gabriel Jesus (Brazil), Mo Salah (Egypt) and Harry Kane (England) on six goals.