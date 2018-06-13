Meet the World Cup's madalas

This year's edition of the World Cup is the second last to be contested by 32 teams, from 2026 Fifa has increased the number of participants to 48 nations. Xolile Mtshazo looks at the over-30s and 40s madalas. Will they be there?

Tim Cahill (38)

The Australia Socceroos goal-getter has been capped 105 times and has banged them in for his country, although he spent the last qualification for Russia 2018 on the sidelines.

His first goal at this World Cup will mark his 51st goal for his country, and he will be making his fourth World Cup showing.

Many doubt that the veteran striker is still hungry to hit the back of the net.

But if he scores, he will join legends like Germany's Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose as well as the highly decorated Pele of Brazil, as the fourth player to have scored at four World Cup finals.

He debuted against Tahiti in 2004.

Essam El-Hadary (45)

They often say life begins at 40 and El-Hadary, who has been capped 157 times with the Egypt team, is a typical example that a goalkeeper can go on playing for a number of years, compared to in-field players.

The Pharaohs captain, if he gets a run, will hold the record of being the oldest player ever to play his debut World Cup.

He has played professional football since the '90s, taking to the field aged 20 for Egypt's Damietta FC.

He has also played for Egyptian giants Zamalek, Ismaili, and Al Ahly. He also played in Europe with Sion of Switzerland and made his national team debut against Algeria in 1997.