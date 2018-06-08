Soccer

Letsoaka lands job in Botswana

By Tiyani wa ka Mabasa - 08 June 2018
Ex-Bafana Bafana assistant coach Serame Letsoaka has found a job across the border.

Letsoaka has been appointed Botswana Football Association (BFA) technical director effective from June 1, the BFA has said in a statement.

The statement read: "The Botswana Football Association would like to officially announce the appointment of Mr Serame Letsoaka to the position of technical director. Mr Letsoaka has been appointed on a three-year contract effective 1st June 2018."

BFA noted that Letsoaka, who is a Fifa coaching instructor, "comes with a vast wealth of experience and expertise commensurate with the association's mainstays of grassroots, youth development, coach education, monitoring and evaluation".

He coached SA's junior national teams and was in charge of the U-20 team that played in the 2009 World Cup, reaching the last 16 in Egypt.

