Ex-Banyana star needs help

Makhosi Luthuli is hopeful that that her life will return to a certain level of normalcy by the end of the year.

The plight of the former Banyana Banyana defender, whose face has been disfigured due to a malignant tumour, has made headlines in recent months.

Luthuli has been undergoing chemotherapy to stop the cancer from spreading and is set to go under the knife at a date to be confirmed by doctors.

The 45-year-old has been raising funds for the operation that will cost in the region of R200 000.

Earlier in the year businessman Sandile Zungu donated R100 000 to her cause while the SA Football Association (Safa) also promised to engage with its insurers.

"I went for a check-up this week where they did a scan on my face to see if I am ready for an operation," Luthuli said.

"The tumour is not just affecting my face but I need treatment on my kidneys, my gums and to fix my teeth so it will be a long process."

Luthuli retired from football in 2006 after an eight-year career with the national team.

The eThekwini-born amateur coach did not imagine that the slight swelling that started developing on her face in 2011 would turn her life upside down.

"It has affected me. I can't speak properly, my left eye is closed and my body is not functioning well, especially kidneys," she said.

"This has made me unable to eat solid foods. I eat soft foods and don't drink fizzy drinks."

She admits that she is dependent on donations to get by as unemployment has also compounded her problems.

"I stay with my nephew Sihle. I have other siblings but they live with their families."

Luthuli says Safa had promised to help but she has not heard from them.

Safa spokesperson Dominic Chimhavi could only say: "We are aware of her situation and we are looking into it."

SA Football Players Union (Sapfu) president Thulaganyo Gaoshubelwe said: "We are in touch with Makhosi and we have tried to raise funds but I cannot at this stage divulge the amount so far.

"Also, we have an awareness campaign so that people know about her story."