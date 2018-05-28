Play-off draws only help Leopards

This season's promotion play-offs might go down to the wire, all thanks to the many draws that have heralded the three-team round-robin contest.

But Black Leopards remain in the driver's seat to clinch the lucrative remaining berth in the Absa Premiership.

If Lidoda Duvha beat Jomo Cosmos on Wednesday at Thohoyandou Stadium, the Limpopo-based outfit will be home and dry.

Outfoxing Ezenkosi would put Leopards on eight points, nullifying the last match between Cosmos and Platinum Stars on Saturday.

Out of four matches that have been played in this year's play-offs, only one victory has been registered - Leopards'

1-0 win over Dikwena in the first game of this competition.

All the other three clashes ended in stalemates, making it very difficult to predict who will win the most sought-after spot in the top-flight.

Though things look gloomy for Stars after drawing 2-2 against Leopards on Saturday, Dikwena striker Bonginkosi Ntuli has not yet thrown in the towel.

"We cannot give up. Mathematically, it's still possible but we must now rely on Cosmos to beat Leopards on Wednesday and win on Saturday [against Cosmos]. We will fight until the end," Ntuli said.

"We played very well against Leopards. We were unlucky not to win. We must take that performance as a motivation going forward, it was one of our best matches but lapses in concentration cost us big time."

In the past four seasons, Leopards have managed to book their spot in the play-offs three times, missing out only in the 2015/16 campaign but they squandered all those chances.

However, Lidoda Duvha mentor Joel Masutha is optimistic that his charges will re-write history this time around.

"This is our time. There's no two ways about it. However, we must not get carried away. We are focused on Wednesday's game at home against Cosmos," said Masutha.

In Saturday's match, Letsie Koapeng scored twice for Dikwena but his work was undone by Mwape Musonda, who also found a brace for Lidoda Duvha.