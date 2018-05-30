Kolisi's wife Rachel put the phone down on him when he told her he'd captain the Springboks

New Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has revealed that his wife Rachel put the phone down on him when he called to tell her that he had been appointed to lead his country against England in three incoming Tests next month.

Kolisi said his wife could not believe what she was hearing and she dropped the phone.

“When I told my wife‚ she put the phone down on me‚" he said.

"But she called me back and asked me to repeat what I was saying.

"Obviously it was before it was announced but she was so happy that she wanted to tell people.

"But I told her to keep it to herself.

“I have spoken to my family back home and everybody is happy for me.

"But my father says it is too much for him because people have been calling him and trying to get interviews everyday and it is getting too much for him.”