Letsoaka set for key role at Botswana FA

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Serame Letsoaka is on the verge of landing a job as the technical director of the Botswana Football Association (BFA), Sowetan has learnt.

The two parties have kept mum on this development even after our revelation late in March that Letsoaka attended an interview at BFA's Lekidi Football Centre in Gaborone.

Sowetan has been informed that Letsoaka is the preferred candidate and negotiations were under way. The former SA Football Association (Safa) technical director pipped former Bafana coach Philippe Troussier, who also went for an interview.

"Serame spoke well and it was clear that he had done his research," revealed our Botswana informant yesterday.

"The one thing that separated him from the rest is his knowledge of youth football. The BFA's strategy encompasses a youth programme and he's very good with the youth."

Letsoaka, who was unavailable for comment, previously helped the SA Under-20 side qualify for the World Cup in 2009.

BFA head of communications Tumo Mpatane gave nothing away when Sowetan contacted him for comment yesterday.

"We will officially announce once we have completed the negotiations with the chosen candidate and at this point in time, that's our official comment," Mpatane stated.

Letsoaka will be replacing the outgoing Matshidiso Kowa, whose contract expires at the end of this month.