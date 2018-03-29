Letsoaka tipped for Botswana job

Sowetan can reveal that former SA Football Association (Safa) technical director Serame Letsoaka is in the running to serve the Botswana Football Association (BFA) in the same capacity.

Our sources spotted Letsoaka at the BFA offices in Gaborone yesterday and alerted us.

"I bumped into Serame Letsoaka at the FA offices. I'm told he was here for an interview for the TD [technical director] role at the FA,"

revealed the first informant.

Upon investigation, BFA head of communications

Tumo Mpatane confirmed Letsoaka was indeed in town for an interview after he had shown interest in the job.

"If he [Letsoaka] wishes to talk about it, he can talk to you, but our position is that we will only divulge the final candidate that we feel is satisfactory to the standards set for this position," Mpatane told Sowetan yesterday.

The BFA's current technical director is Matshidiso Kowa, but it is understood he is on his way out with his contract coming to an end in June.

"The interviews started [yesterday] and we hope we will finish [today]. There are many candidates [even from outside Botswana] that have come through," Mpatane stated.

Letsoaka applied for the job and was shortlisted. He served Safa as technical

director from 2009 to 2012.

Letsoaka could not be reached for comment probably because he was still

travelling back to SA.