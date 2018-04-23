Minister wants probe after stadium breach

Sport Minister Toko Xasa wants an explanation for the violence that erupted at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, leaving at least two people seriously injured.

"We can't wait for another person to die before we act. PSL and stadium management must provide answers on what happened in Moses Mabhida Stadium.

"How did supporters manage to storm the ground and endanger people's lives?" she said.

Xasa condemned the violence while raising concerns over security breaches at stadiums.

Police said two people were arrested in connection with the unrest.