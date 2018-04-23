Businessman left bloodied after night club brawl

A brawl in the parking lot of Durban nightclub Tiger Tiger at the weekend left a businessman in a critical condition with a fractured skull.

It is understood that 28-year-old Ryan Moore‚ from Morningside‚ had become embroiled in a fight in the parking lot in the early hours of Sunday morning. In the fracas he was knocked out‚ and had to be rushed to the Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital by ambulance.

His mother‚ Beverley Moore‚ told the publication that the events leading up to the punch-up remained vague.

“What we have been told is that Ryan and his friend had left the club and‚ in the parking lot‚ a car had swerved toward them and nearly hit them. They went over and then there was an altercation‚” she said.

“I wasn’t there so I am not saying my son is squeaky clean in this situation but this level of violence is just unacceptable‚” Moore added.

Her son was rushed to the hospital’s intensive care unit‚ where doctors hastily drilled a hole in his skull to alleviate mounting internal pressure from his head injury.

“His life will never be the same‚ his hearing may be affected and he could find himself with headaches for the rest of his life‚” Moore said.

“They [those who struck her son] probably woke up with a hangover and my son woke up in ICU. Thank God he is not brain dead. He’s awake but he’s under sedation. We are just hopeful now that the police will take over and bring these men to book.”

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said detectives had registered a case of common assault and that no arrests had been made.