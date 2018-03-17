Tembo hopes SuperSport's stunning win against Petro can spur league campaign.

SuperSport United caretaker-coach Kaitano Tembo is hoping their stunning come-from-behind 2-1 aggregate win over Atlético Petróleos de Luanda in the Caf Confederation Cup on Friday will unshackle the players as they approach the business end of the domestic campaign.

United booked a place in the Confederation Cup playoff stage with the first round win against the Angolan club.

There they will take on teams knocked out of the first round of the Caf Champions League‚ but Tembo’s attention now shifts to the bread and butter issues of the Premier Soccer League where SuperSport are desperately trying to avoid a relegation scrap.

United have been knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and they will have to wait for almost three weeks for their next official assignment in the league‚ where they are in third-last place. Matsatsantsa take on Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on April 4.

“Each and every game in the league from now on is going to be vital‚” Tembo said.

“The next important game for us is the one against Polokwane City and we are going to prepare our team the same way. We needed this win badly so that we can get that winning feeling back in the dressing room.

“We will go out there to try and win all our remaining matches and I will put out the strongest available team every time.

“We will focus on City now because this week our focus was only on the Confederation Cup where we managed to achieve our mission. This match against Petróleos de Luanda was a buildup to the match against Polokwane.”