Tembo's bid to save United

SuperSport United interim coach Kaitano Tembo does not view the CAF Confederation Cup as an unwanted distraction despite battling relegation in the league.

Matsatsantsa a Pitori are in a fight to remain afloat in the Absa Premiership as they are 14th on the table with 27 points.

On top of their domestic struggles, Matsatsantsa are obliged to compete in the Confederation Cup where they will face Atletico Petroleos tomorrow (7pm).

The preliminary round second leg clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium remains in the balance after their goalless draw in the first leg last week.

The Zimbabwean-born tactician feels the club will benefit from continental competition in the long run .

"The feeling is always good playing in Africa because it helps the team to grow and the players to grow as individuals to come across different cultures during travels. It builds character in the players," Tembo said.

"They [Petroleos] are quite a good team. They are second on the log and have not lost a home in the last 27 games, so they are quite a formidable side."

Since taking over from Eric Tinkler two weeks ago, Tembo says the players have responded well to him.

"It's an environment I am used to because I know the culture and the players as well, so the transition is not that difficult. Although it's a difficult mission, I am also ready to tackle it head on," he added.

"My responsibilities have always been the same. I was the bridging gap between the young players and the senior team."

He has praised the selection of Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba and Dean Furman in the Bafana Bafana team.

"Players need to play for the national team. It shows the progress we are having. It's up to us to manage players and make sure they are given enough time to recover."