AmaZulu coach Johnson has been intensely studying Kaizer Chiefs
Cavin Johnson and his technical team have been intensely studying Kaizer Chiefs in the hope of righting what they see as a wrong when AmaZulu travel to the FNB Stadium for their Absa Premiership clash on Saturday.
Usuthu felt hard done by when the teams played to a 0-0 draw in the league earlier in the campaign‚ a game in which they were on top and missed a penalty via Rhulani Manzini.
Itumeleng Khune was also imperious in goal for Chiefs in that fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium in November‚ and Johnson is hoping for a little more fortune this time round in the search for three precious points that could see the side in the top eight by the end of the weekend.
“We should have won the game first time round‚ but we have studied Chiefs thoroughly this time round‚ more thoroughly than before‚ and we are confident that we will be able to get something. If we have to steal the win‚ so be it‚” Johnson told the publication.
AmaZulu are coming off a deflating 3-2 loss to National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup‚ which Johnson says was the result of a combined “10 seconds of madness” by his players in a game they otherwise dominated.
“That was a result of underestimating our opponent‚ the 10 seconds of madness was the nail in our coffin.”
The tightness of the Premiership means just three points separate Ajax Cape Town in 15th and Lamontville Golden Arrows in 10th‚ and Johnson says the number one aim this season is to make sure the club survives.
“Nobody in the bottom half is safe. We need to make sure we put as much energy as possible in to get enough points. After this season we can analyse whether we have built the team or whether we have broken the team and look like where we are going.”
Johnson has confirmed that Michael Morton will miss the Chiefs game through illness‚ along with injured goalkeeper Siyabonga Mbatha.
AmaZulu’s last win at Chiefs in any competition was just over 10 years ago in March 2007.
PSL this weekend -
Friday:
Maritzburg United 1 Polokwane City 0
Saturday:
Chippa United v Free State Stars (Sisa Dukashe Stadium‚ 3.30pm)
Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu (FNB Stadium‚ 6pm)
Lamontville Golden Arrows v Orlando Pirates (Princess Magogo Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
Sunday:
Bloemfontein Celtic v Platinum Stars (Dr Molemela Stadium‚ 3.30pm)