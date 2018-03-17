Cavin Johnson and his technical team have been intensely studying Kaizer Chiefs in the hope of righting what they see as a wrong when AmaZulu travel to the FNB Stadium for their Absa Premiership clash on Saturday.

Usuthu felt hard done by when the teams played to a 0-0 draw in the league earlier in the campaign‚ a game in which they were on top and missed a penalty via Rhulani Manzini.

Itumeleng Khune was also imperious in goal for Chiefs in that fixture at King Zwelithini Stadium in November‚ and Johnson is hoping for a little more fortune this time round in the search for three precious points that could see the side in the top eight by the end of the weekend.

“We should have won the game first time round‚ but we have studied Chiefs thoroughly this time round‚ more thoroughly than before‚ and we are confident that we will be able to get something. If we have to steal the win‚ so be it‚” Johnson told the publication.

AmaZulu are coming off a deflating 3-2 loss to National First Division side Ubuntu Cape Town in the Nedbank Cup‚ which Johnson says was the result of a combined “10 seconds of madness” by his players in a game they otherwise dominated.