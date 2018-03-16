Ramahlwe Mphahlele feels Chiefs are still in the title chase

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele is hopeful the team can still challenge for league honours, but he's also realistic in assessing their chances.

Amakhosi made life difficult for themselves when they lost 3-1 to their rivals Orlando Pirates earlier this month and are now eight points behind the leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in the league race with seven matches remaining.

When confronted with questions about Chiefs' seemingly slim chance, the 28-year-old appeared to be in two minds about their situation especially on whether he believes the Glamour Boys can chase down Sundowns.

Mphahlele stated that all Chiefs, who are fifth on the log, can do is win their games and hope Sundowns falter in their own games, but he also sounded doubtful about Sundowns blowing their lead.

"We are chasing and it's difficult at the moment, because you have less points than the guys on top," Mphahlele said from Chiefs' Naturena village yesterday.

"It's difficult [to stay on top] honestly speaking, because you know there are people behind you and they are very capable of catching you.

"They [Sundowns] know that Orlando Pirates are behind them, Maritzburg United are there, they know we are there and Free State [Stars] are there.

"They are human beings and they will feel the pressure to say, 'okay, we can't drop more points, because if we do these guys are coming'.

"So as much as it's difficult to chase, it's also difficult being on top, because everybody who's playing against you wants your piece that they can beat the number one team. But [Sundowns] have the experience," he said.

Amakhosi host AmaZulu at FNB Stadium tomorrow (6pm) and Mphahlele, who won the league with Sundowns before joining Chiefs almost two years ago, said they have no option but to try their best.

"What's key for us is that we have to keep focus and as much as we are hoping other teams drop points, we have to win our games and that's the most important thing. We will keep going."

Fixtures

Tonight: Maritzburg v Polokwane City, Harry Gwala Stadium, 8pm

Tomorrow: Chippa v FS Stars, Sisa Dukashe Stadium, 3.30pm; Chiefs v AmaZulu, FNB Stadium, 6pm; Arrows v Pirates, Princess Magogo Stadium, 8.15pm

Sunday: Bloemfontein Celtic v Platinum Stars, Dr Molemela Stadium, 3.30pm