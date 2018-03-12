Barcelona ready for Neymar reunion

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic would welcome Neymar back to the Nou Camp with open arms as rumours continue to swirl that the Brazilian forward regrets his record transfer from the Catalans to Paris St Germain.

Neymar is recovering from foot surgery in Brazil and missed PSG's 2-1 defeat to

Real Madrid, which dumped the French side out of the Champions League last Tuesday. Spanish media reported after the match that the forward was unsettled in Paris and told former teammates he wants to return to Barca.

"He hasn't said anything to me, but if it were up to me, I'd open the door up to him right now," Rakitic told reporters on Saturday after Barca's 2-0 win at Malaga, which took the Catalans 11 points clear at the top of La Liga.

Neymar swapped the Nou Camp for the Parc des Princes in August when PSG paid his £222-million (about R3.2-billion) buy-out clause.

Neymar's relationship with his PSG teammates has been heavily scrutinised since a much-publicised dispute with Edinson Cavani over penalty taking duties.