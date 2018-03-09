Soccer

WATCH | This hilarious Bra Steve impersonator will leave you in stitches

By Tiyani Wa Ka Mabasa - 09 March 2018 - 13:49
This year, however, he has returned a different man. He's gone with fancy shirts that have caught the eye and a jersey that hangs around his neck. And to be fair, he has a dress sense, and even though he's not superstitious his latest fashion trend has brought some good fortune.
Video clips of a youngster's hilarious impressions of Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela have been doing the rounds on social media.

And guess what? The Komphela impersonator‚ Simangaliso Mdluli‚ is‚ in fact‚ a Chiefs fan.

He hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal. Like Komphela‚ originally a teacher by profession‚ Mdluli is studying towards a Bachelor of Education at the University of Johannesburg.

Komphela holds a teacher's diploma from Tshiya College of Education in QwaQwa‚ Free State.

The Robert Marawa impersonator in the video is Mdluli's friend‚ Nyameko Hadebe.

