WATCH | This hilarious Bra Steve impersonator will leave you in stitches
Video clips of a youngster's hilarious impressions of Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela have been doing the rounds on social media.
And guess what? The Komphela impersonator‚ Simangaliso Mdluli‚ is‚ in fact‚ a Chiefs fan.
He hails from Vryheid in KwaZulu-Natal. Like Komphela‚ originally a teacher by profession‚ Mdluli is studying towards a Bachelor of Education at the University of Johannesburg.
Komphela holds a teacher's diploma from Tshiya College of Education in QwaQwa‚ Free State.
The Robert Marawa impersonator in the video is Mdluli's friend‚ Nyameko Hadebe.
HEHEHEHE! The #SteveKomphelaChallenge. Brilliant 👏.@SimangalisoMdl2 pic.twitter.com/cSQT8yix0R— FARPost (@FarPostSA) March 8, 2018
Here is another one 😂. #SteveKomphelaChallenge.@SimangalisoMdl2 pic.twitter.com/dzCZ5Rk5FX— FARPost (@FarPostSA) March 8, 2018