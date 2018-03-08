Kagisho Dikgacoi goes into business

Former Bafana Bafana international Kagisho "KG" Dikgacoi is back in the game, but as a businessman.

Dikgacoi has kept a low profile since leaving Golden Arrows in June last year, but he revealed his new venture to the Sowetan yesterday.

The 33-year-old is the owner of International Sports Apparel Design Institute (IsaDi), and he has struck his first deal outside the country with the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

"We've signed the deal, it's three years and they are looking to launch by the end of this month... It's a national team and that's big for us.

"Hopefully, it will open doors for us to get involved with the domestic and international teams."

IsaDi will supply football kit, tracksuits, golf shirts, etc.

"Hopefully, in future we will look into supplying boots and balls as well, but for now we just want to grow the brand.

"We have our own designer in Johannesburg. I've got a partner in Bloemfontein and our operations manager is also based here," said Dikgacoi, who hails from Free State.

"We have a factory in Taiwan and some of the stuff we do them here. For Malawi,

everything will come from Taiwan," he explained.