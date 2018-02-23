Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral believes the club will not be deducted points whatever the outcome of the Premier Soccer League’s appeal over their use of striker Tendai Ndoro.

Ertugral said he had been given the green light by the PSL’s dispute resolution chamber (DRC) to use the Zimbabwe international.

He said even if that verdict were to be overturned on appeal‚ there was no way that having been given permission by the correct decision-making body‚ the league could retrospectively deduct points from the relegation candidates.

“People say they might take points – how do we know that? It is hypothetical talk‚ so let’s see what they do‚” Ertugral said.

“I personally don’t believe we can be deducted points and I know from my side it won’t happen.

“The DRC has decided we can use him‚ so I am going for it. There will be (another) hearing very soon about it.

“First the officials said‚ ‘wait‚ don’t use him’‚ and we did that. Then the DRC said we can use him‚ so I am using him. There has been no other letter from the officials to now say not to use him again.”

Ndoro has featured in four league games for Ajax during which time they have picked up seven precious points in their bid to avoid relegation.

The Urban Warriors are the third club that the 29-year-old has played for this season after two games for Orlando Pirates‚ followed by four appearances for Saudi Arabian club Al-Faisaly.

Fifa’s regulations state that a player may not feature for three teams in the same season‚ though Ertugral has issue with that interpretation.

“I spoke to some people internationally and the interpretation doesn’t make sense for me‚” he said.

“It should be‚ if you want to protect the players and the clubs‚ just under one roof‚ under one federation‚ that you are not allowed to play for three teams.

“Just imagine a player plays one game here‚ goes to a different part of the world‚ can’t make it there‚ doesn’t get paid … so is it fair the that player is now one year off (on the sidelines)? That is the case we need to think about.”

The PSL have decided to appeal against the decision of their own DRC‚ believing the regulations are clear and that Ajax should not be allowed to field the player.

The 3-0 victory over Pirates and the 1-1 draw with Polokwane City‚ in which Ndoro featured‚ were both played under protest by Ajax’s opponents.