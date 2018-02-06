Adding injury to ODI insult

South Africa's worrisome injury list has been lengthened after wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock was ruled out for up to four weeks with a wrist injury, officials said yesterday.

De Kock joins stalwarts Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers on the sidelines, though the latter is expected to resume training in the next few days.

De Kock was injured during SA's heavy nine-wicket loss to India in the second match of their six-game one-day international series in Pretoria on Sunday, which the hosts lost to go down 2-0 ahead of the third fixture in Cape Town tomorrow.

"Quinton suffered an extreme blow to the left wrist while batting in the second ODI on Sunday and felt severe pain and discomfort," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said.

"Further investigation revealed severe bony bruising to the area, with associated swelling around the tendon in the wrist.

"This type of injury will require between two to four weeks to heal, which subsequently rules him out of the remainder of the ODI and T20 series against India."

SA already have uncapped wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their squad.

Du Plessis (finger), Steyn (heel) and De Kock will now face a race against time to be fit for the first of four home tests against Australia that start on March 1.

Meanwhile, SA stand-in captain Aiden Markram put on a brave face after the humiliating nine-wicket defeat to India on Sunday and described the result as a chastening experience.

Markram said his first match as Proteas skipper in the absence of Du Plessis was an eye-opening experience.

"Definitely eye-opening, but it might just bring the best out of the squad and I'm looking to see how the players react."