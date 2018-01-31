Soccer

Celtic sign former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni

By Marc Strydom - 31 January 2018 - 16:48
Innocent Nemukondeni during the Premier League, Pre-Season Friendly match between Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town All Stars at Ikamva on August 10, 2017 in Cape Town.
Innocent Nemukondeni during the Premier League, Pre-Season Friendly match between Ajax Cape Town and Cape Town All Stars at Ikamva on August 10, 2017 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Bloemfontein Celtic have signed former Ajax Cape Town midfielder Innocent Nemukondeni.

A Celtic official arrived at at the Premier Soccer League's offices on Wednesday's deadline day of the January transfer window to register Nemukondeni.

The official was there also to register Botswana international goalkeeper Kabelo Dambe‚ who has signed for the club on a three-year deal from Free State Stars‚ and former Ajax midfielder Nemukondeni‚ who terminated his contract with the Urban Warriors this past week.

Nemukondeni signed for Ajax from Pretoria University in August 2017.

Trending

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
“Up, Up and Away” - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X